Hurricane Melissa could unleash catastrophic flooding, multiple landslides and extensive infrastructure damage upon holiday hotspots.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hurricane, expected to bring “catastrophic” weather conditions, is heading for several holiday hotspots. Hurricane Melissa has now intensified to Category 5 strength which forecasters said would unleash catastrophic flooding, multiple landslides and extensive infrastructure damage.

Forecast to make landfall on Jamaica on Tuesday (October 28), it will then cross Cuba and the Bahamas through to Wednesday. Early on Monday, Melissa was centred about 135 miles (220 kilometres) south-west of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 320 miles (515 kilometres) south-west of Guantanamo, Cuba, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph) and was moving west at three mph (5 kph), the centre said. Category 5 is the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 157 mph (250 kph).

Melissa is the strongest hurricane in recent history forecast to directly hit the small Caribbean nation. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in seven flood-prone Jamaican communities, with buses ferrying people to safe shelter. “Do not venture out of your safe shelter,” the National Hurricane Centre warned.

Hurricane Melissa could unleash catastrophic flooding, multiple landslides and extensive infrastructure damage | AFP via Getty Images

Some areas in eastern Jamaica could see up to 40 inches (1 metre) of rain while western Haiti could get 16 inches (40 centimetres), according to the hurricane centre. “Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely,” it warned.

The slow-moving storm has killed at least three people in Haiti, where a tropical storm warning remains in effect, and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic, where another is still missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to urge Jamaicans to take this seriously,” said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council. Do not gamble with Melissa. It’s not a safe bet.”

Record storm for Jamaica

Melissa could be the strongest hurricane Jamaica has experienced in decades, said Evan Thompson, principal director at Jamaica’s meteorological service. He warned that clean-up and damage assessment would be severely delayed because of anticipated landslides, flooding and blocked roads.

It would be the first time in recent history that a storm of Category 4 or higher makes landfall in Jamaica, Mr Thompson said. He noted that Hurricane Gilbert was a Category 3 storm when it hit the island in 1988. Hurricanes Ivan and Beryl were both Category 4, but they did not make landfall, Mr Thompson said.

In addition to the rainfall, Melissa is likely to cause a life-threatening storm surge on Jamaica’s southern coast, peaking around 13 feet (4 metres) above ground level, near and to the east of where the centre of Melissa makes landfall, the US centre said. “Don’t make foolish decisions,” warned Daryl Vaz, Jamaica’s transport minister. “We are in a very, very serious time over the next few days.”