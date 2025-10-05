Ike Turner Jr: Tina Turner's son dies aged 67 - cause of death

Tina Turner's son Ike Turner Jr. has died aged 67 - just one day after his birthday and two years after his mum.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

#Ike Jr. - the son of the late music legend and her husband Ike Turner - passed away at a Los Angeles hospital yesterday, family member Jacqueline Bullock told TMZ.

Tina's niece Bullock explained that Ike Jr. had died just a day after his 67th birthday from kidney failure and that his health had declined in recent years as he had severe heart issues and had suffered a stroke last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullock said in a statement to Page Six: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together."

Ike Jr. was adopted by Tina - who died aged 83 in 2023 - even though his biological parents were Ike (who passed away in 2007) and Lorraine Taylor. Bullock remember his musical ability in her tribute to him.

Tina with then husband Ike Turner at Heathrow Airport in 1972 (Picture: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

She said in a statement: "As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn't an instrument he did not want to play. While he favoured the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice.

"This led him to favour keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father's Risin' With The Blues."

Bullock concluded her statement by stating that the Turner family are thankful for the "outpouring of condolences".

Ike Jr.'s sister-in-law Afida Turner - who was married to Ike and Tina's late son Ronnie - also shared a social media tribute.Sharing images of herself and Ike Jr. over the years, she wrote: "REST IN PEACE IKE JR : U WAS AMAZING BROTHER IN LAW I'M GLAD I SPEAK WITH U ON A PHONE BEFORE U GONE LOVE U RIP."