Kimberly Hébert Gregory: Star of sitcom Vice Principals dies tragically aged 52

Colleagues of Vice Principals star Kimberly Hébert Gregory have paid tribute after she died tragically at the age of 52.

The actress - who was best known for her portrayal of school principal Dr. Belinda Brown in the HBO sitcom - passed away on Friday.

Kimberly's other credits include The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Better Call Saul, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Two and a Half Men.

Her former husband Chester Gregory paid tribute on social media, writing on Instagram: "Kimberly Hébert Gregory You Were Brilliance Embodied."

Chester - who has a son with Kimberly - explained that the star's spirit will live on in their child and thanked her for the lessons she has taught.

He wrote: "You Taught Us Lessons In Courage, In Artistry, In Resilience, And In How To Keep Showing Up, Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share. Through Our Best, Through Our Greatest Challenges, What Remained Was Love, Respect, And A Bond No Storm Could Break. So Much More Than Ex-Wife, You Were My Friend. Our Son, The Song We Wrote Together, Is The Living Echo Of Your Light."

Chester continued: "Through Him, Your Brilliance Will Never Fade. Through Him, Your Laughter Will Always Resound. Thank You, Kimberly, For Every Chapter We Shared. Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle, But By The Beauty You Carried Through It.

"Rest In Power, Rest In Peace, Rest In The Eternal Knowing That You Are Loved, Always. Kim… You Did Good.

"Kimberly's Vice Principals co-star Walton Goggins remembered the actress as a "true powerhouse". The White Lotus star said: "We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hébert Gregory. I had the honour… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other. You will be missed, my friend. As much as you know."

Fellow cast member Busy Phillips replied to the Instagram post by stating that she was "devastated" by the sad news. The 46-year-old actress wrote: "She was a light and a force." Kimberly's cause of death is yet to be revealed.