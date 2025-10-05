Former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack found herself red-faced as she appeared on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Garden TV show alongside Les Dennis.

The 52 year old performer, who portrayed Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC One drama, featured on the ITV programme alongside Les Dennis, where the pair discussed their enduring friendship developed through years of touring and collaborating. Speaking about their bond, Samantha announced: "He lets me park my campervan in his driveway!" before quickly adding: "That sounds wrong!".

Samantha then burst into laughter as she buried her face in her hands, confessing: "Sorry, I didn't mean to do that, sorry!" whilst continuing to chuckle with 71 year old Les, who quipped: "Sam's lost it now!".

Former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack found herself red-faced as she appeared on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Garden TV show alongside Les Dennis. (Photo: Getty) | Getty

Meanwhile, presenter Alan, 76, tried to steer the conversation back on course as he explored the period when the two performers toured and starred together in The Addams Family musical, reports the Mirror. Samantha took on the role of Morticia Addams whilst Les portrayed Uncle Fester.

Samantha is most recognised for her beloved portrayal of Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, but was tragically written out on New Year's Day in 2017 alongside her sister Roxy. Both characters perished in a shocking swimming pool incident at Ronnie's wedding to Jack Branning.