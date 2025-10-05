A single UK ticket-holder has claimed Friday’s £26 million EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery said.

The win is the third time a UK ticketholder has won the top prize this year. The EuroMillions winner matched the five main numbers, 06, 12, 18, 25, 41, and two Lucky Stars, 2 and 6, and will now have their prize validated and then paid.

Meanwhile, the winner of Saturday’s £10.6 million Lotto jackpot has yet to claim the prize, with players urged to check their tickets. The winning Lotto numbers were: 06, 08, 12, 33, 49, 59 and the bonus number was 42.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, which operates the National Lottery, said: “What a couple of nights – massive congratulations to all the winners. As we begin to look after the big EuroMillions winner we encourage Lotto players to take five minutes to check their emails and tickets, £10.6 million is up for grabs.

“We love to meet and support our big winners and see their life-changing journey begin. We’ll be on hand to give advice and offer access to experts who can help the winners to make the lost of the win for themselves and the people close to them.”

The EuroMillions claim will be checked against the terms and conditions of the game and once approved, the winner will decide whether to share their identity.