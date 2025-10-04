One lucky Brit has won up £26 million richer this morning after hitting the EuroMillions Friday jackpot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning numbers for the Friday night draw were 06, 12, 18, 25, 41 with the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 06.

The win is the third time a UK ticketholder has won the top prize this year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “What a fantastic night for EuroMillions players, as a single UK ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s £26M jackpot!

“That now makes it three UK EuroMillions jackpot wins so far this year, after one lucky ticket-holder won the £65 million jackpot on Valentine’s Day, and another lucky UK player won the £83 million jackpot in January.

“Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

The winning Thunderball numbers on Friday were 07, 16, 26, 31, 37 and the Thunderball number was 01.

Mr Carter added: “Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win, it’s a way to contribute to something much bigger.

“Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over £50 billion raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.

“From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players’ participation makes a difference every single day.”