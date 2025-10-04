National Rail has warned that several train services will be impacted and disrupted today due to poor weather.

The entire UK will be covered by weather warnings on Saturday as the first named storm of the season approaches, bringing gale-force winds of up to 95mph. The Met Office has issued seven weather warnings ahead of Storm Amy, which is expected to bring “very strong winds and heavy rain” to northern and western areas on Friday, and all of the country on Saturday.

The amber warnings, which haven’t been issued since Storm Floris in August, have been put in place for parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday. Yellow weather warnings are in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of north and northwest England on Friday, and remain in force for the entire UK on Saturday.

National Rail says: “Storm Amy is expected to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of Scotland, England and Wales until the end of the day. Yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

“Please check before you travel, and allow extra time for your journey on the affected days. Services may be subject to delays and cancellations as a result of the poor weather.”

Listed below are the anticipated weather related disruptions according to Network Rail.

Poor weather to impact the ScotRail network

Poor weather to impact Avanti West Coast services

Poor weather to impact TransPennine Express services

Alterations to CrossCountry and LNER services within Scotland

Poor weather to impact Greater Anglia services

Poor weather to impact London Northwestern Railway / West Midlands Railway services

Poor weather to impact Merseyrail services

Poor weather to affect Transport for Wales services