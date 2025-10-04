Flights are delayed as severe weather hits parts of the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several flights are delayed at Manchester Airport today (Saturday 4 October) as Storm Amy rolls in. The Met Office has issued ten weather warnings over the weekend - with more severe amber alerts for rain and wind in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

The north and west of Scotland will be worst hit by the storm, with an amber warning for “damaging winds” in place from 5pm on Friday until 9am Saturday. All of Scotland, the north of England and the most western parts of Wales will also fall under a yellow warning for wind from 3pm on Friday until the start of Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the latest Met Office weather maps, gusts could reach 100mph in parts of the Outer Hebrides. Gusts of 70mph are expected to be felt “fairly widely” across the UK. The weather is expected to cause travel disruption with some rail operators already issuing 'do not travel' warnings.

Flights are delayed as severe weather hits parts of the UK. (Credit: David - stock.adobe.com) | David - stock.adobe.com

Manchester Airport issued advice to passengers. It said: “Severe weather is forecast across parts of the UK this weekend. While Manchester Airport is operating as normal, we advise all customers travelling to the airport to take extra care and check local travel updates before setting off”.

Listed below are the flight departures that are delayed today.

8:15 easyJet to Gran Canaria

8:25 Loganair to Isle of Man

9:20 easyJet to Chania

9:50 easyJet to Milan

10:00 Ryanair to Belfast

10:10 Ryanair to Derry

11:10 Cathay Pacific to Hong Kong

11:10 easyJet to Geneva