Amy, the first named storm of the season, has arrived in the UK, and is beginning to cause chaos.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “Amy is currently being picked up by the jet stream and it’s during Friday afternoon as it’s transfers to the cold side of the jet stream that it really spins up.”

School closures in Northern Ireland

Schools across Northern Ireland have been told to close early as winds build - there is a yellow warning for wind for the whole country from 2pm today until midday on Saturday. That warning is upped to an amber wind warning for the counties of Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry between 3pm and 8pm.

Wind speeds could reach up to 80mph (130km/h) along the coast, with residents told to beware fallen trees and power outages.

Because of the wind strength, the Northern Irish education authority has decided to close schools from noon.

An EA statement said: “The amber warning covers the western half of Northern Ireland – counties Antrim, Derry/Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh. The Education Authority consulted with the Met Office to ensure there had been no overnight amendments to the alert.

“The alert applies to the period 3pm to 8pm today and is warning of a spell of damaging winds on Friday late afternoon and evening. It has cited the potential for power cuts and damage to buildings, including a risk of injuries from flying debris.”

Tourists shelter from the rain beneath umbrellas as they walk along The Mall during a torrential downpour in central London on September 10, 2025 | Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Storm Amy Scotland and England forecast

The bulk of western and central Scotland is under a yellow rain warning from midday today until just before midnight on Saturday. That area and the north of England and north and mid Wales is also under a yellow wind warning from 3pm today until just before midnight tomorrow. There’s an extra amber alert in the Highlands north of Inverness from midnight tomorrow until 9pm.

The south and midlands of England - roughly below a diagonal lines drawn south west to north east from Pembrokshire in Wales, through Manchester and to Scarborough on the Yorkshire coast - is under a yellow wind warning from midday until 7pm on Saturday.

Ferry services in Storm Amy

Ferry sailings from the west of Scotland are on “high alert” for disruption into the weekend as Storm Amy sweeps in.

CalMac has cancelled several services on Friday A spokeswoman for the ferry operator said: “To ensure the safety of customers and crew, we have cancelled several sailings today and tomorrow, whilst others have been placed on high alert for further disruption. Some port offices will also be closed.”

Police Scotland said a number of ferry sailings between Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway and Northern Ireland have been cancelled from midday on Friday due to the high winds forecast as Storm Amy approaches.

They are advising anyone booked on to any of the affected sailings not to travel to the area because long delays are expected, and said they should seek alternative travel options elsewhere. Passengers are advised to check with Stena Line and P&O Ferries for updates on sailings. Freight drivers travelling to the area are being urged to follow instructions from port operators and Police Scotland about accessing the site while the cancellations are in place.

Drivers in Storm Amy

The weather will also affect commuters, with longer journey times and cancellations on public transport expected. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it may be necessary to close some routes and advised road users to consider if their journey is necessary, reduce speed, and “take extra care if you must travel”.

Republic of Ireland Storm Amy forecast

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued a nationwide status yellow wind warning between midday and midnight on Friday.

There could be gale-force winds in the west and north-west, with the meteorological agency extending a more severe status orange wind warning to an additional county on Friday, in place between 2pm and 10pm. People in Clare joined the orange warning that was in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, where Met Eireann warned of large waves and possible power outages.

A yellow warning for rain will apply to Galway and Kerry between 9am and 3pm on Friday. At sea and along the coast, there is also a status red warning from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head between 2pm and 8pm.

On Saturday there will be further status yellow warnings, with wind warnings for Dublin, Louth and Wicklow between 6am and noon; a combined wind and rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between midnight and noon; and a wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo also between midnight and noon.