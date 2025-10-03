Storm Amy is beginning to batter the UK, and several ‘do not travel warnings’ and cancellations will threaten passengers’ journeys.

Transpennine railway services in England, and ferries from Scotland to Northern Ireland are affected already. Here is the picture at airports in Ireland, west Scotland and north-west England, the areas which Storm Amy will hit first

Belfast Airport

Belfast Airport is still operation and its online arrivals and departures boards show no cancellations or significant delays.

Glasgow Airport

Departures:

12:30 Loganair LM203 to Donegal - cancelled

15:00 AGS GMA1400 to Isle Of Man - took off 10:58

16: 30 Loganair LM447 to Campbeltown - cancelled

16:35 Loganair LM457 to Tiree - cancelled

18:20 British Airways BA1493 to London Heathrow - cancelled

19:30 British Airways BA1495 to Heathrow - cancelled

Arrivals

15:00 Loganair LM204 from Donegal - cancelled

17:30 British Airways BA1486 from Heathrow - cancelled

18:15 Loganair LM448 from Campbeltown - cancelled

18:40 British Airways BA1488 from London Heathrow - cancelled

18:50 Loganair LM458 from Tiree - cancelled

Manchester Airport

14:20 Aer Lingus EI209 to Dublin - cancelled

17:00 Loganair LM698 to Isle of Man - cancelled

13:50 Aer Lingus EI209 from Dublin - cancelled

16:30 Loganair LM697 from Isle of Man - cancelled

According to Liverpool Airport’s online information board, there are no cancellations or significant delays at the moment.

Dublin Airport

As of 10.30am, airlines had cancelled 12 flights - six inbound and six outbound. A statement from the airport said: “Further cancellations and delays are possible as the day goes on. As always, passengers due to fly later today should keep in touch with their airline for latest updates on the status of their flight.”

Among the cancellations are

12:45 Aer Lingus EI208 to Manchester

12:55 Aer LingusEI3402 to Donegal

13:00 Blue Islands SI5580 from Jersey