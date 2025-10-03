Storm Amy: Delayed and cancelled flights at Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester and Liverpool airports
Transpennine railway services in England, and ferries from Scotland to Northern Ireland are affected already. Here is the picture at airports in Ireland, west Scotland and north-west England, the areas which Storm Amy will hit first
Belfast Airport
Belfast Airport is still operation and its online arrivals and departures boards show no cancellations or significant delays.
Glasgow Airport
Glasgow Airport is seeing some cancellations and changes according to its online information.
Departures:
- 12:30 Loganair LM203 to Donegal - cancelled
- 15:00 AGS GMA1400 to Isle Of Man - took off 10:58
- 16: 30 Loganair LM447 to Campbeltown - cancelled
- 16:35 Loganair LM457 to Tiree - cancelled
- 18:20 British Airways BA1493 to London Heathrow - cancelled
- 19:30 British Airways BA1495 to Heathrow - cancelled
Arrivals
- 15:00 Loganair LM204 from Donegal - cancelled
- 17:30 British Airways BA1486 from Heathrow - cancelled
- 18:15 Loganair LM448 from Campbeltown - cancelled
- 18:40 British Airways BA1488 from London Heathrow - cancelled
- 18:50 Loganair LM458 from Tiree - cancelled
Manchester Airport
- 14:20 Aer Lingus EI209 to Dublin - cancelled
- 17:00 Loganair LM698 to Isle of Man - cancelled
- 13:50 Aer Lingus EI209 from Dublin - cancelled
- 16:30 Loganair LM697 from Isle of Man - cancelled
According to Liverpool Airport’s online information board, there are no cancellations or significant delays at the moment.
Dublin Airport
As of 10.30am, airlines had cancelled 12 flights - six inbound and six outbound. A statement from the airport said: “Further cancellations and delays are possible as the day goes on. As always, passengers due to fly later today should keep in touch with their airline for latest updates on the status of their flight.”
Among the cancellations are
- 12:45 Aer Lingus EI208 to Manchester
- 12:55 Aer LingusEI3402 to Donegal
- 13:00 Blue Islands SI5580 from Jersey