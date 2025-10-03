Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs - guitarist in Oasis - has revealed he will miss reunion tour dates after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer. The 60-year-old revealed the shock news in a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

He said the next phase of his treatment would mean him missing several legs of the continuing reunion world tour by the Manchester indie legends.

It comes three years after he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer, before being given the all-clear following treatment.

"Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said. "The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.

"Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows but l'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November."

Early on the sell-out tour, which has seen Oasis reunite for a string of stadium shows, Noel Gallagher revealed Paul - known widely as Bonehead - was one of the main reasons the band got back together.

On the second night of the comeback, at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Noel told the crowd: "On drums, our 13th official drummer Joey Waronker. On guitar, if it wasn’t for him none of this would have f**king happened in the first place, Mr Bonehead."

About one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, and the disease often has no symptoms in its earlier stages.