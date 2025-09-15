Oasis star Liam Gallagher has posted a tribute online on the death of British boxer Ricky Hatton.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has paid tribute to the late British boxing icon Ricky Hatton, who died aged 46. On September 14th, Greater Manchester Police confirmed they found the body of a 46-year-old man at a home in Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, Manchester.

The authorities are not treating the death as suspicious. Oasis shared a strong history with fellow Manchester City fan Hatton.

Notably, Liam and his brother Noel walked Hatton’s world titles to the ring in 2008 for his bout against Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas, which saw the Mancunian reign victorious.

Liam, who has been on hiatus from X since Oasis began their reunion tour this summer, returned to the social media platform to offer his condolences in light of Hatton’s passing. He wrote: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news about RICKY HATTON it was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG”.

During an interview with Vegas Insider in January, Hatton explained how having Oasis carry his belts to the ring was a bucket list moment. He said: “It was the one extra box I wanted to tick. Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a boxing world champion, support Man City and listen to Oasis.

“But I became a four-time world champion in two weight classes, ended up boxing at the Etihad Stadium in front of 55,000 people, and became mates with Noel and Liam Gallagher over the years. Eventually, they ended up carrying my belts for the Paulie Malignaggi fight for the titles. I feel very proud. I’ve had bigger wins no disrespect to Paulie but the performance and the occasion with Noel and Liam carrying the belt was one of the highlights in my career.”

Following the fight in Las Vegas, Hatton was invited out to watch Oasis perform in Mexico City, which ended with the boxer and his friends drinking with the Gallagher brothers in a hotel until the early hours. He shared: “They were great memories and will stay with me forever.”

Noel Gallagher is yet to post a tribute on social media.