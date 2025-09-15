Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has caused outrage as the star has yet to pay a tribute on social media to British boxer Ricky Hatton.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floyd Mayweather has yet to offer his condolences online on the death of Ricky Hatton. It has caused outrage, with users taking to social media to express their disappointment.

One user said on X: “Would be nice to see Floyd Mayweather finally come out and acknowledge Ricky’s death and pay some sort of tribute to him and respect to his family. Floyd knows how big a part of his Hatton’s life, story and career that fight was. Find his silence, strange to be honest.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “I am saddened that Floyd Mayweather has yet to be seen offering words of condolence for Ricky Hatton's sudden death.” A third posted: “Absolutely disgraceful that Floyd Mayweather Jr. hasn’t posted anything regarding Ricky Hatton’s tragic passing…just shows that you can’t buy class. You’re either born with it, or you just don’t have it…”.

However others have defended the boxing legend. One such user posted on X: “It probably hit him very hard. You can’t tell somebody how to grieve.”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has caused outrage as the star has yet to pay a tribute on social media to British boxer Ricky Hatton. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

British boxing legend Hatton was found dead at his home in Manchester on Sunday at the age of 46. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances." 'The Hitman' last fought professionally in 2012 and was preparing to make a shock return to the ring to fight the United Arab Emirates' Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight bout in Dubai on December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatton won world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight during his professional career and famously fought both Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in huge title fights in Las Vegas, with the British fighter losing both. Mayweather fought Hatton on December 8 2007 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the WBC and The Ring welterweight world titles.The American defeated the British fighter by TKO in the tenth round to extend his professional record to 39-0.