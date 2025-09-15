Ricky Hatton’s former trainer, Billy Graham, left a heartbreaking message outside the boxer’s home following his death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 46-year-old’s death. A police cordon is in place at his home on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross, Hyde in Greater Manchester.

Graham, known as ‘The Preacher’, was by Hatton’s side at his head trainer from The Hitman’s professional debut in 1997 right the way through to 2008 covering 45 fights, 22 of which were world title contests. The pair split less than a year after Hatton’s defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas in December 2007 and went to court after Graham claimed £1.4 million in unpaid wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a bitter dispute, Hatton and Graham reconciled in 2015 and The Hitman was reduced to tears when he saw his former coach at a 10-year anniversary party to celebrate the victory over Kostya Tszyu. Tributes were left outside Hatton’s home on Sunday and Graham was among those who left flowers for the British boxing icon.

A note on the flowers left by Graham read: ‘Sorry I wasn’t there for you. Love Billy (The Preacher) x.’ Speaking in 2015, Hatton said of his reunion with Graham: “The biggest thrill for me at my party was Billy Graham being there.

“I couldn’t stop crying when I saw him and I’m going to meet him when I come back from my holiday so we can have a proper catch-up. We invited him to the party but he never replied, and I thought maybe there’s just too much water under the bridge between us. Celebrating that night without Billy being there would have been eating away at me as it wouldn’t have been right to not have my trainer and best mate there.”

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer, Billy Graham, left a heartbreaking message outside the boxer’s home following his death. (Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire) | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday that it did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding Hatton’s death. Mr Hatton, who would have turned 47 in October, had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He survived suicide attempts and overcame an fall out with his family who he made up with after addressing his own mental health. Cause of death has not been revealed.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.