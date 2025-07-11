It’s only a few hours before Oasis take to the stage at Heaton Park as they kick off a series of huge homecoming shows.

Manchester’s own sons the Gallagher brothers will kick off their five-night run at Heaton Park on Friday, July 11. The Britpop legends will also play the park on Saturday (July 12) Wednesday (July 16), and again next Saturday (July 19) and Sunday (July 20).

Thousands of Oasis fans will descend on the city park for the concerts, which are some of the biggest and most-anticipated dates on the tour. As a result, roads and transport are expected to be very busy, with fans issued advice over how best to reach the park.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Oasis kick off their Heaton park, manchester gigs on Friday, July 11.

Heaton Park road closures for Oasis

It has been confirmed that there will be road closure surrounding Heaton Park as one of the biggest gigs of the year gets underway.

On event days (July 11, 12, 16, 19 & 20) the following road will be closed between 12pm and 9pm:

Spear Street - from junction of Warwick Street to junction with Stephenson Square

Warwick Street - from junction of Oldham Street to junction with Lever Street

Lever Street - from junction of Dale Street to junction with Warwick Street

Faraday Street - from junction of Spear Street to junction with Little Lever Street

Hilton Street - from junction of Oldham Street to junction with Spear Street

Bunsen Street - from junction with Lever Street to junction with Little Lever Street

Bradley Street - from junction with Houldsworth Street to junction with Warwick Street

There will be additional road closures from 9.30pm on event days until 1am on the following day. These closure are:

St. Margarets Road - both directions between Heywood Road to junction with Bury Old Rd

Scholes Lane - both directions between the junction of Heywood Road to junction with Bury Old Road (including the junction of Blackley New Road)

Sheepfoot Lane - both directions from the junction of Bury Old Road to its junction with Middleton Road

Mead Hill Road - both directions from the junction of Sheepfoot Lane to junction with Middleton Road

Middleton Road - both directions from the junction of Victoria Avenue to junction with Bury Old Road (including the junction with Blackley New Road)

Blackley New Road - both directions from the junction of Middleton Road to junction with Riverdale Road

Heaton Park Road West - both directions from the junction of Middleton Road through the internal road to supermarket

Travel advice for Oasis at Heaton Park, Manchester

There are plenty of ways to get to Heaton Park as the Gallagher brothers stage a series of huge homecoming shows.

Tram

Transport for Greater Manchester has said that the Metrolink tram will be the “best option” for concertgoers to reach Heaton Park. Services to the park will run every six minutes from Victoria tram stop in the city centre.

However, Oasis fans are being warned that the Heaton park tram stop will be closed from 9pm. Those wanting to travel back from the show via tram have been told to go to the Bowker Vale stop. There will also be no stops at Piccadilly Station due to planned engineering works.

Oasis fans who jump the tram to Heaton Park will be treated to an extra special surprise, with Liam Gallagher himself set to make a cameo appearance in the announcements. In his famous Manc drawl, Liam will tell passengers: “The next stop is Heaton Parrrk,” before adding: “Off you go” and “Come on, move it!”

Shuttle bus

A shuttle bus is available to fans who snapped up limited tickets. The bus will pick up at Lever Street from 1.30pm until 7.30pm and drop off after the gig at Shudehill Interchange. Only fans with pre-bought shuttle bus tickets will be able to board the services.

Walking

The Bee Network has released a walking route map for those who want to soak up the sunshiiiiiiiineee while making their way to Heaton Park. Fans are recommended beginning the route from Corporation Street, heading north towards Cheetham Hill Road and Bury Old Road.

The walk is around an hour long, so make sure you’ve packed some comfy shoes as well as some sunscreen and water if you are planning to walk, with temperatures set to reach 28C on the first weekend of the gigs.