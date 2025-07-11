Oasis fans from around the world are descending on Heaton Park in Manchester for Liam and Noel Gallagher’s sold-out shows.

It has been almost 16 years since Oasis have performed in Manchester, but the Britpop legends Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher are back at Heaton Park for five five sold-out performances between July 11-20. After performing in Manchester the Gallagher brothers will be performing in London, Edinburgh and Dublin before starting the international leg of their tour in North and South America, Asia and Australia.

The Oasis Live 25 tour began in Cardiff, the band performed at the Principality Stadium in the city on July 4 and July 5. When Liam Gallagher was asked on X back in May why the band decided to kick off their tour in Cardiff, he said: "because Cardiff is the bollox."

When it comes to the net worth of Noel Gallagher, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Noel Gallagher has a net worth of $70 million. However, Liam Gallagher, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $6 million.

The Guardian reported in August of last year that “Birmingham City University estimate that the initial 14 dates could bring in £400m in ticket sales and other add ons, with Liam and Noel both in line to each earn £50m.”

How old is Noel Gallagher?

Noel Gallagher is 58.

How old is Liam Gallagher?

Liam Gallagher is 52.

How many children does Noel Gallagher have?

Noel Gallagher has a daughter Anais from his marriage to Meg Matthews, and two sons Sonny and Donovan MacDonald Gallagher from his marriage to Sara McDonald.

How many children does Liam Gallagher have?

Liam Gallagher has three children, a daughter Molly Moorish-Gallagher, her mother is Lisa Moorish, a son Lennon Gallagher (his mother is Patsy Kensit), and another son, Gene Gallagher (his mother is Nicole Appleton).

Is Liam Gallagher a grandfather?

No, not yet, but his daughter Molly Moorish-Gallagher has recently announced she is expecting a baby with Liverpool footballer Nathanial Phillips.

Is Liam Gallagher married to his partner Debbie Gwyther?

No, Liam Gallagher is engaged to his film producer partner Debbie Gwyether. In October 2024, he reportedly postponed his wedding to Debbie for a third time so he could concentrate on the Oasis reunion tour.