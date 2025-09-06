A former X Factor and I’m a Celebrity contestant’s young daughter had to go to hospital after eating an acorn.

Myles Stephenson, who won the music show in 2017 with his band Raksu and went into the jungle in 2019, had to rush his two-year-old daughter to hospital after she swallowed the tree nut.

He told his Instagram followers what had happened - and why he was worried as while acorns are a valuable food for some animals, such as deer, they are considered poisonous for humans, although usually only if consumed in large amounts.

Myles Stephenson in 2021 | Getty Images

Myles shared the update from an A&E department as he waited with Sahara, who turns three in December.

He said: “Yep… she ate an acorn and now we are at urgent care! Having kids does keep you on your toes.”

Sahara was not that bothered by the incident as she laughed and said: “Yummy acorn in my tummy.”

Sahara was also taken to hospital in January after a febrile seizure. Myles, who also has son Siloh with partner Keli Hall, said that she had stopped breathing and turned blue.

Then he wrote on Instagram: “This little princess had a seizure yesterday evening and stopped breathing and turned blue! Single handedly the scariest thing I've ever seen! Her temperature spiked causing a (febrile) seizure. For any parents with young children please look up febrile seizures and research.”