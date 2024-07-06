'I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here' and 'X-Factor' reality TV star Myles Stephenson with his son Shiloh, who has Hemiplegic cerebral palsy. Photo by Instagram/mylesraksu | Instagram/mylesraksu

‘I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ campmate and ‘X-Factor’ singer Myles Stephenson has spoken up about the daily health struggles his three-year-old son faces.

Shiloh, who turned three in March, was diagnosed with Hemiplegic cerebral palsy last year after suffering a stroke that went undetected, leading to irreversible brain damage.

Stephenson, who found fame after winning ‘The X Factor’ in 2017 as one part of R&B boyband Rak-Su, revealed his toddler son’s diagnosis on social media at the time - and now he’s returned to Instagram to give his fans an update on his son's condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shiloh, who is affectionately known as ShiShi to his famiy, faces partial paralysis on his right side, and as a result had to use splints for support in his legs and body - but they haven’t worked as they should. In his latest video, an emotional Stephenson explained to his 503,000 followers: "Shiloh started with the ankle-high splint, which didn't do its job. We then upgraded to the knee-high splint hoping that his heel would be able to plant with the knee-high splint, but that has also failed."

He continued to say that the next stage of treatment was due to start, but admitted that the tot was struggling to move as much. He said: "The next phase is botox injections to relax the muscles in his leg, in the hope that it does do its job. The range of movement is lessening, so where we was at last phase, there is less range and less movement in his legs, which is a tough one to take, man. I really sat and processed it about 20 minutes ago, emotionally it's tough for me."

Ending the video, the 32-year-old dad-of-two appealed to his fans who have experience with Hemiplegic cerebral palsy to help him. "If anybody has any tricks, tips, any input whatsoever that is going to be beneficial to me and my family then please comment, your comments don't go unseen and it helps me research more in this whole new unknown, unwalked territory that we're going into."

Offering support for those who may find themselves going through something similar with their children, he said: "And to the people who haven't got to this phase yet but may do, process it, take it in, and as I always say, keep on fighting the fight, let your emotions out, share them with your partner, share them with your family, and keep a smile on your face."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephenson first became concerned about Shiloh's health when his son was just six-months-old. Myles and his partner Keli Hall were worried when they realised their baby’s right hand was clenched into a fist and not functioning as it should. They then noticed that he was dragging his right foot, and after going to the doctor they were quickly sent for more tests.

What is Hemiplegic cerebral palsy? Hemiplegia in infants and children is a type of cerebral palsy that results from damage to the part of the brain that controls muscle movements. This damage may occur before, during or shortly after birth. The term hemiplegia means that the paralysis is on one vertical half of the body, according to the NHS.

After an MRI scan, the couple were told that their little boy had sustained damage to the left side of his brain and had suffered a stroke, either during or shortly after his birth.

Stephenson previously shared: "It wasn’t being told that your son won’t be the next Messi or Ronaldo that hurt. It was the thought that doing his laces, spinning spaghetti on a spoon or playing certain games with friends might be a challenge for him. The small things. ShiShi doesn’t know any different, he figures out how to do things in his own way and although the brain damage can’t be reversed we are doing everything possible to help strengthen the right side of his body!”