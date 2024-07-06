Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV presenter Dan Walker has been quietly dealing with a significant health issue.

The Channel 5 news anchor, also known for his rivalry with Piers Morgan, disclosed that he has been living with a serious injury. Walker revealed that the injury has even kept him from playing golf, which is his favourite sport. He confessed that he had been keeping his painful condition a secret.

On social media, Walker revealed that he had torn wrist ligaments, which had forced him to stay away from the golf course. As he began to recover, the TV personality made an effort to return to form with some practice sessions.

The 41-year-old posted a brief video on his Instagram page showing him at a virtual driving range. In the clip, fans got to see his swing in action as he practiced hitting the ball after several weeks of rest.

Expressing his joy at being able to play again, he said: "It’s starting to feel a little bit more like normal. Second session at @pitchgolf after 9 weeks off the course with torn wrist ligaments."