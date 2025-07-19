Charli XCX revealed that she was engaged to The 1975’s George Daniel in November 2023.

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, shared the news that she was engaged to The 1975’s George Daniel in November 2023. She shared a carousel of images, one featured the two of them embracing, and the next photograph, was of a tray of two cups of tea, and an engagement ring in the box. The caption read: "charli xcx and george daniel f---ing for life!!!"

Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, and son of Denise Welch, said: "I cry 🥺" Charli XCX and George Daniel are now husband and wife, they tied the knot in front of a small group of loved ones at Hackney Town Hall in London.

However, there was one noticeable absence from Charli XCX and George Daniel’s wedding and that was Matty Healy, guests included The 1975 bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald.

The Daily Mail reported that “The newlyweds posed for sweet snaps with the songstress' proud parents Jon and Shameera Aitchison. Despite his absence Matty reportedly attended his pal's stag do earlier this week which took place in Ibiza.

According to The Sun, George Daniel had recently jetted off to Ibiza for his stag do with Matty Healy. The Sun reported that George “ flew to Ibiza for a couple of days for a raucous knees-up with his closest pals – including his bandmates – and party girl Charli was all for it.”

The Sun had also reported that “Charli XCX and her fiancé George Daniel will be living la dolce vita when they marry later this year – after choosing to say “I do” in Sicily.”

Who is The 1975’s George Daniel?

George Daniel is a British drummer, record producer, DJ, electronic musician and member of the rock band The 1975.

Did Charli XCX wear Vivienne Westwood?

Although at the time of writing, it has not been revealed who Charli XCX’s wedding dress designer is, her dress very much looks like the Nova Cora Mini Dress, which is available in red on the designer’s website, it retails for £3,300.