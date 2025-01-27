Is NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal dating a 21-year-old? as old pictures on yacht with woman in Spain resurface

Old photos of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal aboard a yacht with a young woman have resurfaced on social media.

These images, that were posted on X (formerly Twitter) with now 7.2 million views, were however debunked last year. According to Sports Tiger, journalist Robert Littal of Black Sports Online (BSO) confirmed the photos were at least six years old and unrelated to recent speculation about O’Neal’s personal life.

Littal said: “These photos are from 2019. He was 47 at the time, and the age of the lady he was with was never confirmed, but she wasn’t his girlfriend - just a lady on a yacht with his friends.’”

The resurfacing of these images sparked false rumours about a relationship between O’Neal and a 21-year-old woman. Despite their virality, there is no credible evidence to support these claims.

O’Neal, now 52, has maintained a relatively private personal life since retiring from basketball. He was previously married to Shaunie Henderson, with whom he shares four children. The couple divorced in 2011 after nearly nine years of marriage.

O’Neal has also been linked to various women over the years, including reality star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander and model Laticia Rolle. However, he has remained largely private about his relationships, often addressing rumuors with humor or dismissing them outright.

In July 2024, O’Neal was spotted in Nashville with Haliey Welch, a 21-year-old known for her viral “Hawk Tuah” catchphrase. While the two were seen together at an event, O’Neal reportedly offered Welch advice on handling newfound fame.

In September 2024, another viral photo led to speculation about a possible relationship with influencer Maria Ozuna Teachey. O’Neal denied the claims, jokingly stating he would inform the public if he were in a relationship.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the retired basketball player has a net worth of $500 million (£400 million).

