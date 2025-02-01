Although the headlines should have all been about Renée Zellweger’s new movie Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, it would seem that everyone was more concerned about is she or isn’t she engaged to boyfriend Ant Anstead.

The star was seen wearing two bandaids wrapped around her ring finger, which naturally led many to speculate that the actress might be hiding an engagement ring. Not only was Renée Zellweger joined by her boyfriend, but also the parents and children of Ant Anstead were also at the premiere.

Ant Anstead shares two older children, Amelia and Archie with his first wife Louise Anstead and he also has a young son Hudson with ex wife Christina Hall. The couple were married from 2018 until 2021 and she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have two children Taylor and Brayden and he is now married to Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young, they share a son Tristan.

In November last year, Ant Anstead showed his support for girlfriend Renée Zellweger by sharing a trailer for her new movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. He took to Instagram and wrote: "The missus was busy being brilliant this summer…..she's a bloomin 'Bridget genius!” He also said: Oh And Leo… we need to quiet chat down a dark alleyway… x."

In April, 2022, Ant Anstead shared a photograph of himself with Renée on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride. On Instagram he wrote: “One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming, having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year..."

In an interview with her Bridget Jones co-star Hugh Grant in British Vogue, Renée Zellweger said: 'I live in Southern California,near San Diego, because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy.”

Before dating Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger has enjoyed some high-profile romances and was married once. Take a look at her past relationships here…

1 . From top left: Ant Anstead, Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper Renée Zellweger might be engaged to Ant Anstead. She has previously dated Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper | Getty Images Share

2 . Ant Anstead Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead met on Ant Anstead’s Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU Joyride and have been dating since 2021 | Getty Images Share

3 . Doyle Bramhall II performs at 'Across The Great Divide' benefit concert Actress Renée Zellweger and musician Doyle Bramhall II dated from 2012 to 2019, and reportedly met at the University of Texas in the 1980s | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Across the Great Divide) Share

4 . Bradley Cooper Bradley and Renée Zellweger met on the set of their movie Case 39 in 2009 and reportedly started a relationship afterwards. Although engagement rumours swirled and they moved in together, the couple broke up in March 2011 | Getty Images Share