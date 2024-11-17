As Bridget Jones 4: Mad About the Boy trailer is released, filming locations include Harry Styles's Hampstead
I have watched the new Bridget Jones 4: Mad About the Boy trailer and although Colin Firth’s character Mark Darcy is in the trailer, he is not in the movie (much to the dismay of Mark Darcy fans) as Bridget Jones is now a ‘widow with two wonderful children’ and Mark Darcy only exists now in her memories. The headlines at the moment are of course all about Colin Firth not being in the movie and the new potential love interests, none other than Leo Woodall of One Day fame and Chiwetel Ejiofor who plays teacher Mr. Wallaker.
Before you despair, don’t worry because Hugh Grant is once again back as Daniel Cleaver. However, you will have to wait awhile to see the movie as it is not released until Valentine’s Day 2025.
However, if you simply can’t wait and would describe yourself as a die-hard Bridget Jones fan and either live in London or are visiting in the near future, why not visit some of the filming locations?
For those of you who want to know where Bridget Jones 4: Mad About the Boy was shot, one of the filming locations is Hampstead in north London. For those of you who are not familiar with Hampstead, it is the home of many an A-list celebrity, including none other than Harry Styles.
Film crews for the latest Bridget Jones movie were spotted around Hampstead Heath, Haverstock Hill and specifically Flask Walk in Hampstead. Flask Walk is located off the bustling High Street and is a charming pedestrian alleyway that includes an antiques shop, a florist and of course a pub!
For those of you who love Bridget Jones’s Diary, if you want to reminisce about Bridget Jones’s flat, you will need to visit Southwark and more specifically 8 Beadle Street in Southwark. The exterior of the flat was shot at the Globe Tavern, next to Borough Market (a must visit for the delicious food and drink available).
Hugh Grant’s character Daniel Cleaver lived in a three-bedroom flat near Borough Market, which overlooked the Thames. It was at Clink Wharf Apartments on Clink Street. If you are curious as to how much an apartment at Clind Wharf would cost you, one is available to buy currently through Savills for £4.5 million!
In case you are jetting off to warmer climes soon and using Stansted Airport, you may remember when Colin Firth’s character Mark Darcy moves to New York to live with his girlfriend. Stansted airport was used to double up as JFK airport in New York.
