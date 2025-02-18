Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson stunned fans by making a rare appearance on TV at the weekend.

Nicholson, 87, is considered to be one of the greatest actors of the 20th century, with a huge catalogue of performances to his name. At Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) 50th anniversary at the weekend, the Hollywood star was seen in the audience alongside daughter Lorraine, 34.

From his seat, Nicholson - dressed in a black suit with a New York Yankees beret - introduced Adam Sandler on stage, who performed an original tribute to the long-running comedy sketch show.

Before his song, Sandler said: “Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby. Jack made it out tonight. Love you, brother.”

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance in the 1980 Stephen King horror The Shining.

The three-time Oscar winner has been nominated for a staggering 105 awards during his illustrious career, having stepped away from Hollywood after 2010’s How Do You Know. Perhaps best-known for his role as Jack Torrance in The Shining (1980), Nicholson also starred in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and was The Joker in Batman (1989).

A favourite of director Tim Burton, Nicholson also worked on 1996’s Mars Attacks!, where he played President James Dale. Sadler and Nicholson also shared the screen together in the 2003 movie Anger Management.

Nicholson’s daughter Lorraine is shared with ex-partner Rebecca Broussard; the couple also have a son called Ray, 32. The actor then has four other children, all with different women - Jennifer, 61; Caleb, 54; Honey, 44; and Tessa, 31.

Estranged Tessa once described herself in an interview with Newsweek as the “result of a womanizing actor's fling with someone who was then a young waitress.”

At the SNL anniversary event, Nicholson found himself in esteemed company, with Robert De Niro and partner Tiffany Chen sat behind him, and next to them Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Nicholson has put his paycheques from all his movies to good use. It’s believed his net worth stands at around $400m, helped in large part by a $100m real estate portfolio and a $150m art collection.