Saturday Night Live (SNL) has always been known for hot takes and quips on current events - and the 50th anniversary special was no different.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, February 16, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted at SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York amid the ongoing legal dispute surrounding her latest film, It Ends With Us.

During the show, Reynolds, 48, made a surprise appearance in a segment featuring former cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were fielding questions from celebrity attendees in the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Reynolds stood up to speak while sat next to Lively, Fey, 54, playfully asked: “How’s it going?”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere for This Is Us. | Getty Images

Reynolds nervously joked: “Great, why? What have you heard?”

His joke came in the wake of a $400m lawsuit filed by Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The lawsuit, which named Lively, Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s PR firm Vision PR, accused them of civil extortion, defamation, and other claims.

Baldoni, 41, has filed a separate $250m lawsuit against the New York Times over an article alleging that he and his team orchestrated a smear campaign against Lively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Publicist Jed Wallace, who was named in a complaint Lively submitted to the California Civil Rights Department, also took legal action against the actress. He sued Lively for $7m, alleging defamation after her legal team claimed that Baldoni’s PR representatives hired Wallace to participate in the alleged smear campaign reported by the New York Times.

Following his subtle reference to the legal turmoil on SNL50, Reynolds moved on to a lighthearted question for Fey and Poehler. He said: “You know the material that they made the Coneheads with? Are those edible?”

The question referred to the iconic Coneheads sketch from the 1970s, which featured Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman as an alien family with exaggeratedly elongated heads. The skit was the inspiration behind the 1993 movie, which also starred Aykroyd and Curtin.

Fey said: “No, and based on them being made in 1975, I’d assume that they’re highly toxic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reynolds added: “If somebody hypothetically took a couple of nibbles backstage and, you know, got excited, should they go to the hospital?”

“Yes, they should go to the hospital right away,” Poehler replied. “Good luck.”