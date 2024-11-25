Former cabinet minister and MP Jacob Rees-Mogg will soon be putting himself and his family under the spotlight in a new reality TV show.

The series, called Meet the Rees-Moggs, will show 55-year-old politician as he campaigned in his constituency during the election earlier this year, as well as parts of his personal life with his family.

The former Tory MP for North East Somerset, who was one of numerous senior Conservative figures to lose their seats at the General Election on Thursday July 4, let cameras follow him around for the new fly-on-the-wall documentary throughout the election period.

Speaking about the show in the trailer, Rees-Mogg himself says: “Animals, children, an election and a film crew. What could possibly go wrong?"This everyday story of Somerset folk is fun to film but may be a bit more Fawlty Towers than Downton Abbey.”

But, just who are his wife and children, and also who are his siblings and what is his net worth? Plus, when will the show air? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Jacob Rees-Mogg’s wife?

Helena de Chair, aged 45, is Rees-Mogg’s wife. The couple have been together since 2007, after first meeting as friends in childhood. She is an aristocrat whose full name is Lady Helena Anne Beatrix Fitzwilliam de Chair.

Jacob Rees-Mogg will star in a reality TV show called Meet the Rees-Moggs alongside his family. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Who are Jacob Rees-Mogg’s children?

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Helena de Chair share six children; Peter, Mary, Thomas, Anselm, Alfred and Sixtus.

In the trailer for the show, daughter Mary was asked by documentary makers if the family is "posh". “We have quite posh accents, so if we're being real, we're quite posh, yeah," she said with a smile.

How old is Jacob Rees-Mogg?

He is 55 years old and was born in May 1969.

Who are Jacob Rees-Mogg’s siblings?

He is one of five children. He has three elder siblings; Emma Beatrice Rees-Mogg (born 1962), Charlotte Louise Rees-Mogg (born 1964) and Thomas Fletcher Rees-Mogg (born 1966), and one younger sister, Annunziata Mary Rees-Mogg (born 1979).

Annunziata is also in the world of politics, like her older brother. She was a Brexit Party, then Conservative politician, during 2019 and into early 2020. She is also a freelance journalist, who focuses on finance, economics and European politics. Her work is often seen in the Daily Telegraph.

What is Jacob Rees-Mogg’s net worth?

Rees-Mogg is reported to be worth around £100 million to £150 million, when combined with the fortune of his wife.

When does Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reality show air?

The show, Meet The Rees-Moggs, airs on Monday December 2 on Discovery+ .

The programme's producers Discovery said it's a "never-before-seen look into his life at home in the 17th century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children".

A Discovery spokesperson said: "Following Rees-Mogg through the run up to the General Election and the aftermath that follows, the series will give viewers insight into the political figure who divides opinion as well as the husband and father at home."