Actor and comedian James Corden has revealed that popular celeb weight loss drug Ozempic did not work for him.

The former Late Late Show host discussed his experience with the medication during an appearance on the This Life of Mine podcast, explaining that his relationship with food goes beyond hunger.

The 46-year-old shared his thoughts on the drug during the podcast, where he said: “I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work. I tried it for a bit and then what I realised was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because of hunger].

“You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk… one you give someone for Christmas, in a car wash. None of that was like, ‘Oh, I’m so hungry.’ It is not that, it’s something else.”

James Corden has revealed he previously took Ozempic | Getty Images

In addition to his struggles with food, Corden also mentioned he is considering giving up alcohol. He added: “I am finding myself at a period of my life where I'm feeling like it might be time. Not that I think I'm overdoing it.

“But I do feel in myself, it might be time to just stop now and I'm not sure I'm getting great benefits from this now.”

Corden, a father and husband, recently finished filming the much-anticipated Christmas special of his sitcom Gavin and Stacey. Fans gathered on the set in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales to catch a glimpse of the actors, including Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman, and Ruth Jones, who portrays Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins. The two were seen greeting onlookers while filming the final scenes of the show.

Earlier this month, Corden, along with Page and Jones, was spotted interacting with locals in the area. It is believed that the cast will now continue filming at other locations to complete the episode. Gavin and Stacey originally aired from 2007 to 2010, with a special one-off Christmas episode in 2019, which ended on a cliffhanger when Nessa proposed to Corden's character, Smithy.