Reality TV star Jamie Laing has spoken out about his battle with anxiety and once rushed himself to the hospital, believing he was having a heart attack.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain in recognition of World Mental Health Day (October 10), the ex-Made in Chelsea star revealed he had suffered in silence for years until doctors diagnosed him with a panic attack, a moment that changed his life.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain in recognition of World Mental Health Day (October 10), the ex-Made in Chelsea star revealed he had suffered in silence for years until doctors diagnosed him with a panic attack, a moment that changed his life.

He said: "I took myself to hospital, they said 'you're having a panic attack, don't worry, go home.' I went home, and that was the day my life changed. I had anxiety that I didn't know what it was, didn't understand it, never spoke out about it."

Panic attacks, described by the NHS as the most severe form of anxiety, can trigger symptoms like a racing heartbeat, nausea, shortness of breath, and a fear of dying. Though alarming, the NHS reassures that "although panic attacks are frightening, they're not dangerous."

For years, Jamie struggled with anxiety but felt ashamed to speak out. He said:"It was there for many years until I spoke to a really great friend of mine... I got very emotional on the phone and I said, 'Toby, something's wrong with me,' and I was scared about what he was going to say. And he said, 'Don't worry Jamie, we'll go through it together.' That was incredible, and I suddenly realised, why hadn't I spoken out about it all these years?"

His experience is not unique. A 2024 survey from Mind revealed that more than 56% of people experiencing mental health issues still feel ashamed. Mind's CEO, Sarah Hughes, said that "no one should feel that they have to go through a difficult time alone. Not talking only makes us feel worse."

Jamie urged others to open up about their struggles, especially on World Mental Health Day. "If you have a friend, a neighbour, a loved one, someone who you feel is struggling, talk to them. The easiest solution to helping yourself is speaking about it, and it's so, so, so important."