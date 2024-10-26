Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Oliver has called for public support after a large-scale theft of artisanal cheddar.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Instagram, the celebrity chef urged people to be cautious if they encounter offers of suspiciously cheap cheddar, following the theft at Southwark-based cheese company Neal’s Yard Dairy.

He said: “If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong-uns... 22 tonnes worth of the best cheese in the world has gone missing! Get behind this, support our guys, it’s the great cheese robbery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheese company reported the loss of 950 wheels of Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork Cheddar, valued at over £300,000. Scammers, posing as legitimate French wholesalers, orchestrated the theft, and the fraud only came to light after the cheeses had been delivered to the fake buyers.

In a statement, Neal’s Yard said: “Neal's Yard Dairy has been the victim of a theft resulting in the loss of over 22 tonnes of clothbound Cheddar.The theft involved a fraudulent buyer posing as a legitimate wholesale distributor for a major French retailer.

The Southwark-based cheese company Neal’s Yard Dairy reported the loss of 950 wheels of Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork Cheddar, valued at over £300,000 | Neal's Yard Dairy/Instagram

“Over 950 wheels of Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork Cheddar were delivered before the fraud was discovered. Despite the significant financial blow, we have honoured our commitment to our small-scale suppliers and paid all three artisan cheesemakers in full.

“We are currently working with law enforcement authorities to identify the perpetrators of this fraud. In the meantime, we would like to put out a call to everyone within our esteemed community of cheesemongers around the world. If anyone is offered or receives cheeses they believe may have been associated with this theft, particularly clothbound Cheddars in a 10kg or 24kg format with the tags detached, please contact [email protected] so we can support the police in their investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Holden, owner of the dairy farm where Hafod Cheddar is produced, described the scam as a violation of trust in the artisan cheese sector. He said: “The breach of trust by this fraudulent customer is a violation of the atmosphere of good faith and respect that all of Neal’s Yard Dairy’s trading relationships have personified over the years.” He added that Neal’s Yard relies on the continued support of customers to help recover from the setback.

The cheesemakers have encouraged anyone who encounters large-format clothbound cheddar with detached tags, particularly in 10kg or 24kg wheels, to reach out to Neal’s Yard Dairy at [email protected]. Neal’s Yard also thanked loyal customers, saying, “We encourage customers to continue supporting us in the coming months by choosing our cheeses, knowing that every purchase helps sustain our commitment to the small-scale producers we champion.”