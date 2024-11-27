British born Janet Kingsbury presented 152 episodes of Play School and also had acting credits in soaps such as Home and Away.

Actress and television presenter Janet Kingsbury’s career in TV started back in 1968 when she had a guest role on the popular children' s series Skippy the Bush Kangaroo. Janet went on to appear in Australian iconic shows such as Home and Away, A Country Practice and GP and All Saints.

According to the Daily Mail, “Janet was married to Australian filmmaker Arch Nicholson, who directed episodes of the shows Mission: Impossible and The Flying Doctors, from 1972 until his death in 1990.

“She acted in her husband's cult 1987 film Dark Age, about a killer crocodile on the loose in regional Australia, alongside Wolf Creek star John Jarratt and David Gulpilil.”

Janet Kingsbury’s last guest role was in the Channel Nine drama series Doctor Doctor back in 2016, she starred opposite Rodger Corser and Ryan Johnson.

However, Janet Kingsbury is best remembered for appearing on Play School. For those of you unfamiliar with the show, Play School first aired on Australian television on July 18 1966, presented by Alister Smart and Diane Dorgan. It was adapted from an original programme first screened by the British Broadcasting Corporation in 1964.

Earlier this month, legendary Australian actor Ken Shorter passed away in Sydney at the age of 79. He started his career on Play School and starred in the 1974 Australian biker gang movie Stone.

When he lived in the UK, he appeared in shows such as The Bill, Casualty and Persuasion. Ken Shorter also had roles in Skippy the Bush Kangaroo and the American fantasy movie Dragonslayer. In September last year, ABC Australia shared behind-the-scenes secrets of filming the TV show Play School and this was posted on TikTok.