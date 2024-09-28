Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jared Harris has taken a cheeky jab at fans of superhero movies - telling them they “can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare”.

In an interview with the i Paper, he spoke about his decision to appear in Sony's 2022 Marvel movie Morbius, where Jared Leto played the lead role.

“Sure, yeah,” Harris, 63, said. “I have got a mortgage to pay, you know. Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money.”

In Morbius, Harris played Dr. Emil Nicholas alongside Leto, 52, and Matt Smith, who portrayed the villain Milo Morbius. The film, based on the Marvel Comics character, centers on Dr Michael Morbius (Leto), who accidentally becomes a vampire while attempting to cure his blood disease. His brother Milo (Smith) also acquires similar powers, leading to a showdown between the two in New York City.

Jared Harris starred in Morbius alongside the likes of Jared Leto and Matt Smith - but admits he took the role "to make money". | Getty Images for BAFTA

Morbius faced numerous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing its release from July 2020 to April 2022. Despite the anticipation, the film flopped at the box office and received poor critical reception. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a dismal 15 per cent approval rating from 287 critics, although 71 per cent of audience members gave it a positive review.

Reflecting on the film, Harris said: “I have observed that those types of films do well if you have a sense of humor. You can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare. So yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humor.

“But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It's a film, at the end of the day, we're not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn't quite work out and… It is what it is.”