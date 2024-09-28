Jared Harris took Morbius role "to make money" as he takes cheeky jab at superhero movie fans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In an interview with the i Paper, he spoke about his decision to appear in Sony's 2022 Marvel movie Morbius, where Jared Leto played the lead role.
“Sure, yeah,” Harris, 63, said. “I have got a mortgage to pay, you know. Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money.”
In Morbius, Harris played Dr. Emil Nicholas alongside Leto, 52, and Matt Smith, who portrayed the villain Milo Morbius. The film, based on the Marvel Comics character, centers on Dr Michael Morbius (Leto), who accidentally becomes a vampire while attempting to cure his blood disease. His brother Milo (Smith) also acquires similar powers, leading to a showdown between the two in New York City.
Morbius faced numerous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing its release from July 2020 to April 2022. Despite the anticipation, the film flopped at the box office and received poor critical reception. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a dismal 15 per cent approval rating from 287 critics, although 71 per cent of audience members gave it a positive review.
Reflecting on the film, Harris said: “I have observed that those types of films do well if you have a sense of humor. You can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare. So yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humor.
“But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It's a film, at the end of the day, we're not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn't quite work out and… It is what it is.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.