The Hunger Games actress confirmed she is expecting her second child.

The Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence has announced she is pregnant with her second child. The actress, 34, confirmed the news with Vogue and already has a son Cy who was born in 2022 with her husband Cooke Maroney who she married in 2019. We take a look at the couples relationship history.

Who is Cooke Maroney?

Cooke was born in New York but moved to Leicester, Vermont at just two years old where he grew up on his family owned farm. His parents James Maroney and Suki Fredericks own the Oliver Hill Farm with 775 acres of land and hundreds of animals. It is currently run as a bed and breakfast.

The art director moved back to the Big Apple to study history at New York University. He has spent most of his career working in the art industry and is the director of the Director-At-Large of Gladstone Gallery.

The couple keep their private life out of the spotlight; he doesn't have Facebook or Twitter and his Instagram account is private. They got married in front of 150 members of their friends and family in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son in 2022 and their plan is to keep his life private too. The actress previously addressed the rumours that she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth whilst he was still in a relationship with Miley Cyrus. Speaking on the ‘Watch What Happens’ show with presenter Andy Cohen. Jennifer explained that the rumour she hooked up with Liam whilst he was with Miley was “not true.”

The "No Hard Feelings" actress revealed it was a “total rumour. We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence.” In 2015 Jennifer revealed to Andy that she had kissed Liam off camera, she added “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?”

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: Actors Liam Hemsworth (L) and Jennifer Lawrence arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In Miley’s music video for ‘Flowers’ she is seen strutting around the Hollywood Hills wearing a gold Saint Laurent's dress. Fans were quick to point out it was similar to the Prabal Gurung gown that Jennifer wore to the LA premiere of The Hunger Games in 2012. Jennifer and Liam played love interest Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne in the movie franchise between 2012 to 2015.

Miley and Liam dated from 2010 after meeting on the set of ‘The Last Song’. The couple had an on again off again relationship over a decade, they were engaged twice (2012 and 2016) and married once. After two years of marriage they finally split for good in 2020.

Whilst Jennifer moved on from the drama with art dealer husband Cooke Maroney. The couple were first spotted together in 2018 after being introduced by a mutual friend - which was reportedly Jennifer’s BFF Laura Simpson. Cooke proposed to the actress just after a year of dating.

