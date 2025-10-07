It's been a little over a year since Jennfier Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but the couple looked very close at the premiere of their new movie, Kiss Of The Spider Woman. It would seem that fans could barely contain their excitement about the prospect of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together romantically and one took to X and wrote: “They are going home together.”

Ben Affleck is executive producer of the movie Kiss Of The Spider Woman through his company, Artists Equity, and Jennifer Lopez is the star of the musical film. Jennifer Lopez wore a dress from Harris Reed’s spring 2016 collection.

People magazine reported that “Ahead of the screening, Lopez introduced the film and thanked her ex-husband, saying “Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.”

Although there is no indication that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting back together, fans are comparing them to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton who got married to each other twice. When discussing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, one fan took to X and said: “It’s sort of a modern Taylor-Burton romance. Two toxic personalities who can’t be together but can’t stay apart.”

NationalWorld takes a look at celebrities who have married the same person twice.

1 . From left to right: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked very close at the premiere of Kiss Of The Spider Woman, could they get back together and remarry? Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton remarried one another as did Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon | Getty Images Share

2 . (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening on October 06, 2025 in New York City Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were only married for two years, but could they date again and remarry after being spotted looking close at the Kiss Of The Spider Woman premiere? | Getty Images Share

3 . US actress Elizabeth Taylor (L) and Richard Burton are seen on the Transporter bridge in Cherbourg on October 12, 1964 during a trip in France After divorcing one antoher in 1974, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton then got married again to one another the following year | AFP via Getty Images Share