Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly reunited for the first time since their divorce last year.

The exes appeared friendly as they took photos together and were complimentary toward each other at the premiere of their film "Kiss of the Spider Woman” on 6 October. They chatted and posed on the red carpet alongside director Bill Condon and Lopez's costar Tonatiuh.

In interviews on the red carpet, Affleck, who executive-produced the musical drama, heaped praise on the creatives behind the movie, including his ex-wife. "Jennifer (is) in the kind of role she's born to play; she's amazing in the movie," he told Extra TV.

He said: "It was obvious to me very early on in Jennifer's involvement in this that she was going to die or be great. She just was going to give it her all. She worked enormously hard. In this role, you get to see all of her many gifts."

While promoting the film on the "Today" show earlier in the day, Lopez similarly offered kind words toward her ex-husband. "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made, and I will always give him that credit," Lopez said. Regarding their divorce, she added: "Things happen; you have to keep going."

Despite their high-profile breakup, Affleck told GQ magazine in March that there was "no scandal" behind the divorce. He said at the time: “The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do”. There are no reports that the pair are dating again.

Lopez plays film star Ingrid Luna in "Kiss of the Spider Woman," an adaptation of the stage musical about prisoners in Argentina. The musical was, in turn, based on the 1976 novel.