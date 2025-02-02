Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jeremy Clarkson has made significant lifestyle changes after a major health scare last year.

The 65-year-old broadcaster surprised fans last October when he revealed he had undergone emergency heart surgery. Doctors fitted him with two stents to improve blood flow to his heart, prompting him to adopt a healthier diet and lifestyle.

In his latest column for The Sunday Times, the Clarkson’s Farm star shared that one of his biggest reasons for prioritising his health is his grandchildren. He has two granddaughters through his eldest daughter, Emily - Arlo Rose, two, and Xanthe Fiadh, who was born just before Christmas.

In his column he said: “I have decided that it is so wonderful that I want it to go on for as long as is humanly possible. Which means I must do everything in my power to not die.”

Jeremy Clarkson is making some big lifestyle changes to “not die”. | Prime Video / Ellis O'Brien

Clarkson admitted he has struggled with fitness in the past, disliking the gym, cycling, and yoga. But now, he has taken up pilates and even has his own instructor.

Reflecting on his previous inactivity, he added: "Michelangelo’s David burns more calories than I do when I’m out and about, so I continued to get fatter and more out of breath, and when you want to see your grandchildren grow up, that’s not good enough.

“What we’ve learnt so far is that my pelvis is so cockeyed I look like a broken shotgun, my legs are very 'heavy' and that my fat can be made to hurt.”