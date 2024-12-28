Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather again after his eldest daughter Emily welcomed her second child.

Podcaster Emily, 30, said “we are all so happy” after challenging pregnancy, during which she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - extreme morning sickness.

She announced the new arrival on Saturday on Instagram with a photo of her cradling the newborn baby girl while lying in a hospital bed.

Emily Clarkson with her father Jeremy | Getty Images

She wrote: “She’s here – Xanthe Fiadh Andrew arrived a few days ago and just brought the sunshine with her. We are all so happy.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to congratulate Clarkson including broadcaster and former Made In Chelsea star Ashley James, who wrote: “So so happy for you! Congratulations Em and Alex and welcome to the world Xanthe.”

Clarkson and her husband Alex Andrew welcomed their first child, named Arlo Rose, in February 2023.

She previously revealed she had challenges during her second pregnancy, describing it as “the hardest thing I have ever been through” due to experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, which is prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Emily Clarkson in July, in a video opening up about suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum during her second pregnancy | Instagram/@em_clarkson

Clarkson said in an Instagram post last week that by 16 weeks she weighed less than before she was pregnant, had been taken to hospital for dehydration, been bed bound and felt “physically sick” at everyday things such as “the smell of my daughter’s hair”, or the thought of an avocado.

She concluded the experience brought on prenatal depression, saying: “It has been the hardest thing I have ever been through, harder in my second pregnancy than my first, due largely to the devastating guilt I felt not being able to be there in the way I wanted for my first daughter whilst making my second.”

Clarkson said her physical symptoms did get “slightly easier” but that she had not had a vegetable, drank a glass of water or had a day unmedicated in nine months.

She also said the consistent vomiting had caused thoracic outlet syndrome, which compressed the nerves and arteries in her neck, causing numbness in her arms.

The podcaster thanked those who have supported her during such a difficult time, and hopes that sharing her issues will help others better support if someone they know experiences hyperemesis gravidarum.

In October she said: “I don’t have the energy to pretend that I’m okay, but I also don’t have much say in the fact that life keeps going and therefore SO MUST I!!”

What is hyperemesis gravidarum?

While morning sickness in pregnancy is not unusual - although not restricted to the morning - and usual fades by week 20 of pregnancy, hyperemesis gravidarum is a more serious complaint. It can lead women to feel ill all day and sometimes struggle to keep food down, which can have an effect on the unborn baby. It often leads to a mother-to-be needing hospital attention.

The NHS says symptoms include prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting, dehydration, and weight loss. It urges that pregnant women seek medical attention if they have these symptoms.

It's not known what causes HG, or why some women get it and others do not. It may be linked to hormones in the body changing during pregnancy. The NHS says there is some evidence that it runs in families.

One of the most high-profile sufferers of HG was Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales. She suffered with it during her pregnancies, having to cancel engagements such as a royal tour to Malta 10 years ago while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.