Actor Jeremy Renner explains how he felt returning to work after a snowplow accident which almost killed him
It is no wonder that Jeremy Renner was more than a little apprehensive about returning to work following a snowplow accident which almost killed him. The incident took place on 1 January 2023 and it resulted in Jeremy Renner having to be hospitalised and suffering from thirty broken bones and a chest trauma.
Actor Jeremy Renner appeared on Good Morning America and when he was asked how he was doing, he said: “I’m feeling pretty great. I’m feeling pretty strong. Starting the season this year at the beginning of the year was a little dicey, strength-wise, but by the end of it, usually you’re pretty shattered energy-wise, but I feel pretty strong.”
Jeremy Renner returned to work to film season 3 of Mayo of Kingstown, he plays the role of Mike McClusky. He also said that when he returned to work, “I had to cross the threshold of like, ‘do I want to tell fictional stories?’ I'm worried about real life, putting a foot in front of another to walk right? So once I crossed that… the production was great.”
As well as having to adjust to returning to work after such a traumatic experience, Jeremy Renner revealed that he was writing a book about the accident, which took place at his home in Reno, Nevada. He said that “It’s something pretty healing (and) cathartic for me, things to unpack throughout the near-death experience and life and death, and all things recovery and things learned throughout that process.
“Every time I’ve spoken about it with people, I always learn something else. So, I’m putting it all together in a book, and hopefully I’ll get it done this year.”
Jeremy Renner’s near fatal incident took place on New Year’s Day in 2023, he was at the time plowing snow around his neighbourhood and stopped to help a family member whose car was stuck. His vehicle, which ran him over was 14,000-lb and resulted in him not only having a collapsed lung, but thirty broken bones.
