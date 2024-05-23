Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeremy Renner appeared on Good Morning America to discuss returning to work after ‘near-death’ experience.

It is no wonder that Jeremy Renner was more than a little apprehensive about returning to work following a snowplow accident which almost killed him. The incident took place on 1 January 2023 and it resulted in Jeremy Renner having to be hospitalised and suffering from thirty broken bones and a chest trauma.

Actor Jeremy Renner appeared on Good Morning America and when he was asked how he was doing, he said: “I’m feeling pretty great. I’m feeling pretty strong. Starting the season this year at the beginning of the year was a little dicey, strength-wise, but by the end of it, usually you’re pretty shattered energy-wise, but I feel pretty strong.”

Jeremy Renner returned to work to film season 3 of Mayo of Kingstown, he plays the role of Mike McClusky. He also said that when he returned to work, “I had to cross the threshold of like, ‘do I want to tell fictional stories?’ I'm worried about real life, putting a foot in front of another to walk right? So once I crossed that… the production was great.”

As well as having to adjust to returning to work after such a traumatic experience, Jeremy Renner revealed that he was writing a book about the accident, which took place at his home in Reno, Nevada. He said that “It’s something pretty healing (and) cathartic for me, things to unpack throughout the near-death experience and life and death, and all things recovery and things learned throughout that process.

“Every time I’ve spoken about it with people, I always learn something else. So, I’m putting it all together in a book, and hopefully I’ll get it done this year.”