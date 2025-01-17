Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jessica Alba said she has ended her 16-year marriage to husband Cash Warren, following a “journey of self realisation and transformation”.

The US actress, who received a Golden Globe nod aged 19 for her break-out role as Max Guevara in James Cameron’s TV series Dark Angel, married the film producer in 2008 after meeting on the set of the Fantastic Four film.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realisation and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren | Getty Images for Netflix

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family.”

Alba concluded the statement insisting that their three children “remain our highest priority”.

The actress met Warren in 2004, when she was starring as invisible superhero Susan Storm in Fantastic Four and he held the position as assistant to director Tim Story.

She previously said Warren slipped her a note on the set, signed with a dollar sign – to match his name – that said: “I really, really like you.”

The couple decided to elope while she was nine months pregnant with their first child, Honor Marie, Alba told Glamour magazine in 2022.

They later welcomed a second daughter named Haven Garner in 2011 and a son, Hayes, in 2017.

Alba had early starring roles in Nickelodeon’s series The Secret World Of Alex Mack, as well as the revival of the 1960s television series Flipper. After shooting to fame in Dark Angel, she starred in hit film Honey playing an aspiring dancer-choreographer, and action crime thriller Sin City, opposite Bruce Willis and Mickey Rourke.

Alongside acting, Alba made a name for herself as an entrepreneur, having co-founded ethical consumer goods brand The Honest Company in 2012. Last year, she stepped down as chief creative officer at the personal care company but kept a seat on the board, as she looked to focus on “new endeavours”.