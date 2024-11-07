An NHS nurse turned social media influencer has won an unfair dismissal claim after being suspended for over two years following an allegation by a patient that he was in a relationship with her and that she was pregnant with his child.

Jessica Thorpe, who worked for the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust since 2016, was placed under investigation in April 2020, just three days after a patient claimed they had an "inappropriate relationship."

The patient, referred to only as Patient X for legal reasons, was in a secure facility for men involved with the criminal justice system. He died in December 2020, but the investigation into Thorpe continued, marked by repeated extensions to her suspension. Thorpe, who ultimately resigned in November 2022, said she left due to the trust's failure to address workplace "gossip" about the alleged relationship or to acknowledge a grievance she had raised.

The trust argued that her resignation was motivated by her growing success as a social media influencer. Thorpe had gained a substantial following on Instagram and YouTube, where her "The Slice of Jess" accounts were reportedly generating nearly £20,000 annually. However, she insisted that her social media presence began only as a “hobby” during her suspension and dismissed the trust's claim as "fanciful."

Employment Judge Simon Loy ruled in Thorpe’s favour, noting the “enormous period” of her suspension and saying: "There was no reasonable and proper cause for (Ms Thorpe’s) continued suspension and/or being placed in double jeopardy after July 21, 2021."

The disciplinary hearing in July 2021, over a year after the initial accusations, found no conclusive evidence to support the relationship allegations, though the Trust continued its inquiry citing “concerns” from their Chief Operating Officer.

During this time, Thorpe was informed she could not return to work until investigations into Patient X’s death and the trust’s internal review were complete, leaving her in what Judge Loy described as an “entirely unsatisfactory position.”

In October 2022, after more than two years, Thorpe was finally informed she could return to work. However, she resigned the following month. Reflecting on her social media pursuits during the suspension, Judge Loy said: “This is known as becoming a social media influencer,” as her Instagram and YouTube channels had grown to approximately 50,000 followers and 25,000 subscribers, respectively, with her YouTube income increasing from £4,211 in 2021 to £19,222 in 2023.

Thorpe’s claims for unfair constructive dismissal, breach of contract, and unlawful deduction of wages were all upheld. While the tribunal recognised her decision to pursue social media work influenced her resignation, it ultimately applied legal principles in her favour. Judge Loy said:, “If the duration of (Miss Thorpe’s) suspension gave her an opportunity to explore the potential for social media activities to generate income, then so be it.”

The NHS Trust did not provide evidence to argue that her constructive dismissal was fair. Thorpe’s compensation will be determined in a future hearing.