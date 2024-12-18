Jody Starr, the son of late comedian Freddie Starr, has appeared in court with multiple sexual offence charges.

The 45-year-old is accused of repeatedly abusing a woman both verbally and physically. Allegations also include public assaults and filming the woman performing intimate acts without her consent.

Starr appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court today (December 18), where he faced charges including rape, sexual assault, coercive behavior, and intentional strangulation.

Initially granted bail after a magistrates' court appearance last Saturday (December 14), Starr has now been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to the same court on January 20 for a plea hearing.

Comedian Freddie Star appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2011 and died in Spain in 2019, aged 76, from heart disease. | ITV

Jody’s father, Freddie Starr, rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a comedian known for his eccentric and unpredictable style, earning an estimated £2m per year at the peak of his career.

Freddie passed away in 2019 at the age of 76 following a heart attack, reportedly penniless and living in Spain. He had appeared on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2011, shortly after undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery due to a previous heart attack, but left the show early due to health issues.