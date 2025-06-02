Jonathan Joss, the actor best known for voicing John Redcorn in the hit animated series King of the Hill, has died after being shot “multiple times” by a neighbour in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the San Antonio Police Department and eyewitness accounts, Joss, 59, was involved in a heated argument with a neighbour outside his home on the city’s south side on Sunday night. During the confrontation, the neighbour reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the actor several times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the shooting and attempted life-saving measures, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers tracked down the suspect just a block from the residence and arrested him. Authorities have not yet publicly named the suspect, who remains in custody as detectives continue to interview witnesses and investigate the motive behind the shooting.

Joss rose to fame for his portrayal of John Redcorn, a Native American healer, in King of the Hill, which aired from 1997 to 2010. He also played Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation, and appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Ray Donovan, Tulsa King, True Grit, and The Magnificent Seven.