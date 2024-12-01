Justin Timberlake has announced the cancellation of another show on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour due to a back injury.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old shared the news with fans on his Instagram stories on Saturday (November 30), apologising for the decision. He said: "I'm so sorry Oklahoma City...I have to cancel the show on 12/2," Timberlake wrote. "I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer."

Timberlake, who last performed in New Orleans on November 25, added: "Thank you for your support - ya'll know I hate doing this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cry Me a River singer began his tour in April but has faced multiple setbacks, including cancelled and rescheduled shows. Earlier in the year, Timberlake postponed a Newark, New Jersey show due to "an injury that is preventing me from performing" and moved several dates to February after contracting bronchitis and laryngitis.

Justin Timberlake has announced the cancellation of another show on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour due to a back injury. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv

Timberlake also addressed a difficult moment earlier in the tour when he was arrested in June for driving under the influence (DUI) incident on Long Island. Days later, he returned to the stage in Chicago and told fans: "We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it's been a tough week, but you're here, and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now."

The singer later reached a plea deal, paying a fine and completing community service.