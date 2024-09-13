Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Justin Timberlake has officially pleaded guilty to a driving while ability impaired (DWAI) charge, following his June arrest for erratic driving in Sag Harbor, New York.

The singer-songwriter admitted in court that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. The guilty plea will see Timberlake complete 25 to 40 hours of community service, along with filming a public service announcement (PSA) about impaired driving - a topic Timberlake has addressed before, having participated in an anti-drunk driving campaign with *NSYNC.

Dressed in a navy blue sweater, Timberlake arrived at the courthouse in the Hamptons on Friday (September 13), greeted by his legal team and facing the consequences of his actions. During the hearing, Timberlake expressed deep regret, acknowledging that he failed to meet his own standards.

He said: "I've had time to reflect on my actions and didn’t live up to my own personal standards. I understand my platform, one I spent a life building... I was raised on a certain set of values, and this isn't it."

When the judge asked how the court could be sure that such behaviour wouldn’t happen again, Timberlake responded: "With the utmost honesty, I won't be back here again," injecting some levity by clarifying he wasn’t referring to Sag Harbor, which he loves.

Timberlake’s courtroom admission marked a shift from his initial defence in July, when his attorney denied that the pop star had been intoxicated at the time of his arrest. However, Timberlake’s testimony confirmed he had indeed consumed alcohol before being pulled over by police on June 18.

Officers had reported that Timberlake ran a stop sign and failed a series of sobriety tests. His refusal to take a Breathalyzer test resulted in an automatic suspension of his driving license in New York.

While the offence carries consequences, the DWAI charge is notably lighter than the original DWI charge. Timberlake faces a small fine of between $300 and $500 - a minor financial hit for the multimillionaire. Despite the legal resolution, at least one protester outside the courthouse voiced dissatisfaction with the outcome, displaying a photo of a young boy allegedly killed by a drunk driver.

The judge also acknowledged Timberlake’s remorse and thanked him for "speaking from the heart," suggesting that the pop star’s regret and willingness to learn from the situation helped him secure the plea deal.