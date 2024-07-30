Justin Timberlake: Last minute tickets to 'The Forget Tomorrow' 2024 UK tour, possible setlist, door opening
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - which features 67 global shows from April through December, will begin at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on August 7, before coming to Manchester's brand-new Co-Op Live arena the next day, then concluding at The O2 in London for two nights in a row on August 11 and 12.
Throughout his career, the 47-year-old megastar sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.
Justin has won 10 Grammy Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z.
He has garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on Saturday Night Live. On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks’ animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third instalment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record 'Can’t Stop the Feeling!' from TROLLS was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Academy Awards.
Justin Timberlake tickets in UK
Tickets for the concert are still available on Ticketmaster, but with low availability. Ticket prices are starting from £109.95.
Possible setlist
- Memphis (Intro)
- No Angels
- LoveStoned
- Like I Love You
- My Love
- Technicolor
- Sanctified
- Infinity Sex
- FutureSex/LoveSound
- Imagination
- Drown
- Cry Me a River
- Let the Groove Get In
- My Favorite Drug
- Señorita
- Summer Love
- F**kin' Up the Disco
- Play
- Suit & Tie
- Flame
- Say Something
- Pusher Love Girl
- Until the End of Time
- Selfish
- What Goes Around... Comes Around
- CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!
- Rock Your Body
- SexyBack
- Mirrors
What time do the doors open?
Depending on the venue, doors to The O2 will open at 6pm and 6.30pm respectively, and judging from previous stops on the current tour, fans can expect him to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.
Who is the support act?
A support act for the UK leg of the tour has not been announced.
