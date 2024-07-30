Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Justin Timberlake is coming to the UK next week as he is set to perform headline shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - which features 67 global shows from April through December, will begin at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on August 7, before coming to Manchester's brand-new Co-Op Live arena the next day, then concluding at The O2 in London for two nights in a row on August 11 and 12.

Throughout his career, the 47-year-old megastar sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.

Justin has won 10 Grammy Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z.

He has garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on Saturday Night Live. On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks’ animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third instalment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record 'Can’t Stop the Feeling!' from TROLLS was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Justin Timberlake tickets in UK

Possible setlist

Memphis (Intro)

No Angels

LoveStoned

Like I Love You

My Love

Technicolor

Sanctified

Infinity Sex

FutureSex/LoveSound

Imagination

Drown

Cry Me a River

Let the Groove Get In

My Favorite Drug

Señorita

Summer Love

F**kin' Up the Disco

Play

Suit & Tie

Flame

Say Something

Pusher Love Girl

Until the End of Time

Selfish

What Goes Around... Comes Around

CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!

Rock Your Body

SexyBack

Mirrors

What time do the doors open?

Depending on the venue, doors to The O2 will open at 6pm and 6.30pm respectively, and judging from previous stops on the current tour, fans can expect him to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Who is the support act?