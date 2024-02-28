Justin Timberlake tickets: Pre-sale for UK tour goes live - how to buy
Justin Timberlake is coming to Europe this Summer with three massive UK dates in the diary. The 43-year-old megastar is set to perform headline shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - which features 67 global shows from April through December - comes to the UK in August. The run of shows will begin at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on August 7, before coming to Manchester's brand-new Co-Op Live arena the next day, then concluding at The O2 in London on August 11.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's the first chance fans will get to catch the megastar after he cancelled his one-off free London show due to flu earlier this month. So if you're ready to purchase tickets for Justin Timberlake's UK tour, here’s everything you need to know.
Justin Timberlake tour dates UK
Justin Timberlake will be kicking off the UK leg of his tour in August with three shows in the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- August 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- August 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- August 11 - London, The 02
How to get pre-sale tickets for Justin Timberlake
The first presale event is live now and is available for O2 customers. Visit the O2 Priority website for more information.
Fans who have subscribed to the My Live Nation newsletter, can access an exclusive an exclusive pre-sale from 10am on Thursday February 29 via the Live Nation website.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Additionally, fans who have pre-ordered the artist's upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, will receive an email which allows early access to tickets.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.