Mega music star Justin Timberlake was forced to cancel his one-off free London show after coming down with flu. He was due to perform at The Roundhouse in Camden, but felt too unwell and had to cancel with less than 24 hours notice. The show was due to take place on Friday 23 February.

Justin Timberlake took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to explain the unfortunate reason behind cancelling the one-off show and said: “This is an unfortunate video I have to send out. But I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about.

“I’ve been here in London all week and was so excited to perform Roundhouse. But… I’ve been battling some kind of bug and I thought it was getting better but it took a turn for the worse.”

Although Justin Timberlae appeared on The Graham Norton show on Friday, the show had been pre-recorded and at the time of the recording of the show, he said it was touch and go if he would be able to perform, but thought he would be able to ‘power through.’

However for all of you Justin Timberlake fans out there, it is not all bleak as the singer has announced new tour dates. He has announced new European tour dates for July, August and September and will be back in the UK on 7 August in Birmingham, followed by Manchester on the 8 August and The 02 in London on 11 August.

When will Justin Timberlake be performing in the UK?