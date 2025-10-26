It would seem that Katy Perry has a new man in her life, none other than Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada. TMZ reported that the couple “took their romance public Saturday night ... the lovebirds went out on a date in Paris, France, to celebrate Katy's 41st birthday.

“For their first official outing, Katy and Justin took in a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris, where the paparazzi waited in anticipation for them out front.”

Four weeks ago, Katy Perry took to Instagram to promote her tour and wrote: THE LIFETIMES TOUR 🧡 UK + EUROPE 🧡 katyperry.com/live

“📢 Announcing @goldieboutilier, @heyitsau_ra, and @beckyhill will be opening The Lifetimes Tour in the UK and Europe! New production holds have just been released, so you have one last chance to get your tickets!”

In September, Katy Perry took to Instagram and wrote: “You KCs know I’m not one for anniversary posts. I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me.

1 year ago, 143 came out and I took the weekend to reflect. Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been, and hope someone will hear themselves in some of the messages.

“143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans. Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time.

“We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster, but wherever the ride took us, we have been together. I am so proud of the community we are and growing to become.

“History is important, we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back. We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable.

“ Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world.

Lately I have been seeing 341 which has me thinking now after giving so much… do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day.

“Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging. Wrapping up the South American leg once again reminded me of what’s real. There’s no coincidence I would be doing that exactly one year from when I put out the album and played Rock In Rio in Brazil.

“Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes.”

Pop star Katy Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand, split from Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, six years after getting engaged. In a joint statement, the couple said that they “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

The statement also said: “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is-and always will be-raising their daughter, with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the couple are parents to daughter, Daisy Dove. Orlando Bloom also has a son, Flynn, with former wife Australian model Miranda Kerr.

If Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are dating, they wouldn’t be the first politician and celebrity to date or even marry. Justin Trudeau’s own father, Pierre Trudeau who died at the age of 80 on September 28, 200, once reportedly dated actress Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall.

In her memoir My Name is Barbra, Barbra Streisand revealed that she first met Pierre Trudeau in 1968 at the premiere of her film Funny Girl. When they met, Barbra said: "Trudeau was very dapper, intelligent, intense ... kind of a combination of Albert Einstein and Napoleon (only taller). And he was doing important work. I was dazzled.”

In her memoir, she also said: "He was so elegant, yet totally unpretentious and perpetually curious ... an adventurer who had backpacked through the Middle East and Asia as a young man," and also revealed that "And he had real charisma, generating so much excitement before and after his election that the Canadian press gave it a name ... Trudeaumania."

Streisand and Trudeau began a relationship when Trudeau was 50 and Streisand was 27. However, Barbra realised something was not right and said: But for me, there was something missing. My brain was in love, but not my body."

Despite not being in a romantic relationship any more, the pair remained in touch and when he passed away, she said: "When he died later that year, the world lost a great leader ... and I lost a great friend."

Pierre Trudeau also reportedly briefly dated Kim Cattrall and is not the only politician who has dated or married a celebrity. NationalWorld takes a look at some politician/celebrity pairings.

1 . From left to right: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni Katy Perry is reportedly dating Justin Trudeau. Nicolas Sarkozy is married to supermodel Carla Bruni | Getty Images Share

2 . Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are reportedly dating | Getty Images Share

3 . France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Italian-French singer Carla Bruni arrive at The Elysee Presidential Palace ahead of a state dinner with France's and Brazil's President in Paris on June 5, 2025 Nicolas Sarkozy, France's former President, married Carla Bruni on February 2, 2008 | AFP via Getty Images Share

4 . U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) and his wife Cheryl Hines (L) arrive for Daniel Noboa's presidential inauguration at National Assembly building on May 24, 2025 in Quito, Ecuador Actress Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. married on August 2, 2014 | Getty Images Share