It would seem that singer Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada.

At the beginning of 2025, not many would have predicted that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau would become a romantic couple, but it would seem that they are one now! There were rumours of a romance between the pair when they were spotted out for dinner in Montreal and then Justin Trudeau attended one of her concerts on her ‘Lifetimes’ tour in the same city.

In July of this year, Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed they had split, the couple share a daughter together. Representatives for the pair said that they "have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting".

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Katy Perry gave birth to their daughter Daisy Dove in 2019. After she was born, Katy and Orlando said that they were "floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival".

In August 2023, Justin Trudeau, the then Prime Minister of Canada, and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced that they would be separating after 18 years. In a statement at the time, his office said: "They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.”

The couple who share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, asked for privacy at the time and said: "We remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

Sophie, who is a former TV host, wrote a book called Closer Together. On Instagram, she wrote: “Writing Closer Together has been one of the most vulnerable and transformative experiences of my life. Each page taught me something about myself, about healing, and about how deeply we all need connection. 💛

“These are 5 lessons I carry with me from this journey—truths that I hope bring light and strength into your own path. 🌿

“My greatest wish is that this book becomes more than words on a page… that it feels like a companion, a mirror, and a gentle reminder that we’re never alone in our struggles or our growth.”

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau officially dating, how old are they?

TMZ reported that the couple “took their romance public Saturday night ... the lovebirds went out on a date in Paris, France, to celebrate Katy's 41st birthday.

“For their first official outing, Katy and Justin took in a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris, where the paparazzi waited in anticipation for them out front.”

Justin Trudeau is 53.

Forbes estimates that Katy Perry is worth $360 million. According to some reports Justin Trudeau’s wealth is estimated at $90 million.