Kate Beckinsale has sent a picture wishing her social media followers a happy Easter - but has sparked fresh concerns over the mystery ailment that seen her in hospital for more than a fortnight.

On Instagram she posted two pictures of pyjama-clad legs and rabbit socks, with the simple greeting "Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣".

It comes after the 50-year-old posted pictures on March 11 from hospital, but did not disclose why she was there.

