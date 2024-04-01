Why is Kate Beckinsale in hospital? Star posts Instagram Easter pictures from her bed
Kate Beckinsale has sent a picture wishing her social media followers a happy Easter - but has sparked fresh concerns over the mystery ailment that seen her in hospital for more than a fortnight.
On Instagram she posted two pictures of pyjama-clad legs and rabbit socks, with the simple greeting "Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣".
It comes after the 50-year-old posted pictures on March 11 from hospital, but did not disclose why she was there.
The actor moved to the US in the late nineties and has been predominantly based there ever since. After high-profile roles in films such as Pearl Harbor, The Aviator Van Helsing and Underworld she is said to have a net worth of about $25m.
