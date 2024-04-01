Breaking

Why is Kate Beckinsale in hospital? Star posts Instagram Easter pictures from her bed

Hollywood actor Kate Beckinsale has shared a picture from hospital - two weeks after being admitted
By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kate Beckinsale has sent a picture wishing her social media followers a happy Easter - but has sparked fresh concerns over the mystery ailment that seen her in hospital for more than a fortnight.

On Instagram she posted two pictures of pyjama-clad legs and rabbit socks, with the simple greeting "Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after the 50-year-old posted pictures on March 11 from hospital, but did not disclose why she was there.

The actor moved to the US in the late nineties and has been predominantly based there ever since. After high-profile roles in films such as Pearl Harbor, The Aviator Van Helsing and Underworld she is said to have a net worth of about $25m.

Related topics:EasterInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.