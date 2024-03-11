Kate Beckinsale has shocked her fans after sharing pictures of herself from a hospital bed

Kate Beckinsale, who has starred in notable Hollywood films including Pearl Harbor and Underworld, has shocked her fans after posting a series of pictures from a hospital bed. The 50-year-old actress, who is still reeling from the death of her stepfather Roy Battersby in January, has also been caring for her mother Judy Loe despite battling her own health issues.

Battersby died after suffering 'a massive stroke' while suffering two forms of cancer at the age of 87 on January 10. However, in yet another setback for the star, Kate revealed on Monday (March 11) that she, too, has been dealing with health concerns, posting photos of herself in a hospital bed.

In a Mother's Day post dedicated to her mum on Instagram, Kate shared a series of pictures of Judy enjoying a bottle of champagne, cutting a cake, as well as pictures of herself on the ward and her dogs playing.

She wrote: "Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother . Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t . And for looking after our dogs when we can’t , and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.

"Thank you for loving us, those who do ,and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful .Happy everything mama . Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x."

The Van Helsing star however did not disclose why she had been in hospital. According to the Daily Mail, Kate had been caring for her mother and late stepmother after flying them out from the UK to stay with her in Los Angeles.

A source told the outlet last year: "Kate has been caring for her parents, who both have serious illnesses, for most of the year. She brought them to her home in LA and has made looking after them her number one priority."

Her post has since sparked concerns among her fans, asking if she was okay. One said: "Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get Well soon." Another wrote: "Such a sweet post for your Mama. I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate." One person commented: "Happy everything to the beautiful soul that is Jude! And hope you're on the mend Kate! We love you both!"

An insider also told the outlet that Kate has 'been feeling the emotional toll' in recent months after she was "spotted this week several times crying in the corridors of UCLA hospital." The source added: "Her friends are very concerned that she has been under relentless strain for months and hardly sleeping or eating.

"Kate appears to be very strong but this has been incredibly hard and, given that she lost her father so young, is affecting her very deeply. Her friends are concerned for her own health."

A second source explained that her mother Judy has chosen to keep her health battle private, stating: "She's extraordinary, you wouldn't even know by looking at her. She has been keeping a very positive attitude throughout everything."